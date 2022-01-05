East Texas lawyers donate 'stunning' gift to Tyler hospital chapel after renovations

The gift, an electric piano, will be used by the sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth to provide music for those who visit the chapel.

TYLER, Texas — Sisters of the Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler chapel received a “stunning” gift from a Tyler law firm, which will be added to the hospital’s newly renovated chapel. The gift, an electric piano, will be used by the sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth to provide music for those who visit the chapel.

Reid Martin, co-founder and lawyer at the Martin Walker law firm, said when the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation reached out to him and asked if they would be interested in helping provide the gift for the sisters and the chapel, the firm jumped at the opportunity because of their relationship with them and their goal to support the hospital’s mission.

The medical malpractice law firm partners, including co-founder and lawyer Jack Walker, grew up attending the chapel in Tyler, and so have their families, who have attended since the 1970s. It is known to be their favorite chapel and the place they frequent most for mass.

“The sisters are near and dear to our hearts because of the ministry they provide to the patients and their families at the hospital, as well as the doctors, nurses and entire staff,” said Martin.