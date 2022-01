The district reported five active staff cases & 11 student cases, with "many more" students listed as potential close contacts to someone with COVID, the post said.

OVERTON, Texas — District Superintendent Josh Johnson announced in a Facebook post today that Leverett's Chapel ISD will remain closed until Monday, January 24 due to the recent increasing rates of COVID-19 infections from staff to students.

The district reported five active staff cases and 11 student cases, with "many more" students listed as potential close contacts to someone with COVID, the post mentioned.