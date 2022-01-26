Local center in need of participants for health research project

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler is working in conjunction with the National Institutes of Health and the All of Us Research Program.

TYLER, Texas — A local science center has teamed up with a research program in order to help speed up medical research.

All of Us is searching for participants in East Texas to share health data with qualified researchers. Local partners of the research program include the UT Health Science Center at Tyler as well as the UT Health North Campus (Tyler).

The program explains by working together with East Texans, we all can help change the future of health.