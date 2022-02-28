East Texas Moms share their stories for Rare Disease Day

More than 300 million people in the world live with a rare disease.

TEXAS, USA — Three Moms from different parts of East Texas don't know each other but they share a similar story.

They are part of the 300 million people globally living with a rare disease. A disease is considered 'rare' if it affects fewer than one out of every 2,000 people.

Rare Disease Day is February 28th. It was recognized by Governor Abbott for the state in 2021, but the message stretches beyond Texas.

It is a day to raise awareness about the 7,000 known diseases, many of which don't get as much funding from doctors to find treatments and cures.

Kelly Jackson from Lufkin has a seven-year-old son, Gavin, that was diagnosed with Coffin Siris Syndrome (CSS) when he was 26 months old. CSS is a rare genetic disorder with a variant recessive gene.

"As a new Mom, I felt like I was being pushed off the side, as if I didn't know much," Jackson said.

And, she's not alone. Approximately 70% of rare diseases start in childhood.

"I have two other children that are completely normal with no disease and to see them flourish, where Gavin has not, is hard," Jackson said.

Nicole Moore from La Poynor, has a four-year-old daughter that was diagnosed with Beta-propeller Protein-Associated Neurodegeneration (BPAN) caused by mutations in the WDR45 Gene.

She says a large struggle with rare disorders is that kids like her daughter Ava looks 'neurotypical' so when well-intentioned people try to talk to her, it's heartbreaking they don't realize what she's battling internally.

"Of course, you go through all the emotions in your head," Moore said. "Do I say well, she's nonverbal, and she's got this neurodegenerative genetic condition?"

Moore says groups such as "GLUBB" (Globally developmentally delayed children) has helped point her in the right direction of how to overcome different obstacles in this new journey with her daughter.

"Having that community has been very helpful being able to lean on people and ask questions about what they've been through and what they are doing," Moore said.

Another Mom, Katy Pipak Williams, shares the same experiences with her four-year-old daughter Ellie. Ellie was diagnosed with Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC) when she was around two years old.

Her daughter Ellie also has a rare heart disorder called short QT system.

Williams says the first years were the hardest finding a diagnosis for her daughter.

"I told my husband there's got to be something else like this. This is not right.," Williams said.

William's daughter was suffering from seizures and was brought to a neurologist in Houston after seeing a doctor in East Texas.

"We had to get a test done to find out she had AHC," Williams said. "It took a lot of fighting because insurance doesn't cover anything."

She said her biggest frustrations steamed from the lack of support.

"It's not your cookie cutter situation," Williams said. "There's just not a lot of research to back it up or not a lot of information, which usually does lead to a misdiagnosis."

Williams says that having a day like Rare Disease Day is helpful when it comes to advocacy and conversation.