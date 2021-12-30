Local Walmart pharmacies to dispense authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication

According to the website, all four Walmart Supercenters in Tyler have the medication available, along with various Neighborhood Market locations.

TEXAS, USA — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Texas on Thursday began dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication, which can only be obtained with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

According to the website, all four Walmart Supercenters in Tyler have the medication available, along with the Neighborhood Market locations on Frankston Highway and Southeast Loop 323.

Since the antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows. Customers who have a positive diagnosis are asked not to enter the store.

Available at no cost to eligible patients with a valid prescription, the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications are an oral treatment that help with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and can help reduce the risk of hospitalization.