Longview Community Ministries partners with East Texas colleges to combat food insecurity

The Longview Community Ministries is partnering with Letourneau University, Kilgore College and UT Tyler in Longview.

TYLER, Texas — Food insecurity is one of the many issues college students face in early adulthood.

According to the Government Accountability Office, 59% of students face this issue.

At Kilgore College in Longview, they’re working to combat this problem with community partnership.

“When Kristi with Longview Community Ministries when she called me and she said, 'Ebony, we really would like to partner with your college to offer an additional option to those students with the food insecurities. Let us help you,'” said Ebony Allison, Director of Instructional Students Support and Casey Longview Site Manager.

The Longview Community Ministries is partnering with Letourneau University, Kilgore College and UT Tyler in Longview to combat food insecurity.

This partnership not only adds to the school’s pantry but provides additional options for students to choose from.

“We're going to do a little spin on it. Typically in your food pantries is going to be your non-perishable items. However, with our Mobile Food Pantry, that's going to allow students to get some of that fresh produce. And I was like, yes, exactly what our students need,” said Allison.

By providing this option it provides an open space for students to talk about the challenges of food insecurity without feeling ashamed.

“Not everybody walks in everybody's shoes, and it's a different type of environment for people to come in and be able to have that type of support. It's important to have it,” said Brittany Beats, Kilgore College student.