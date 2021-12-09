Deadline approaches for Longview EMS subscription program

The deadline to register for the 2022 Longview Fire Department’s annual Ambulance Subscription Program is Dec. 31.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The deadline to register for the 2022 Longview Fire Department’s annual Ambulance Subscription Program is Dec. 31.

Since 2009, the department has offered an EMS Subscription Program to Longview residents in an attempt to help offset the rising cost of out-of-pocket medical expenses, according to the city.

The annual fee is $70.

The Ambulance Subscription Program covers all immediate family members in a Longview household, including applicant, spouse, children younger than 25 who are full-time students, and other dependents of the household that have court-documented guardianship paperwork. Medicaid recipients are not eligible for the program.