Longview ISD's new color-coded infection alert system in effect, elevated to yellow

According to a chart describing the color-coded system, all staff and volunteers in Head Start classrooms must by fully vaccinated by Jan. 31.

LONGVIEW, Texas — As Longview ISD students and staff headed back to class this week after winter break, they were met with a yellow alert from the district’s new color-coded system related to virus infection levels.

It was the first time the new system displayed a yellow level, which tells stakeholders throughout the district that COVID-19 infections are beginning to rise and that caution should be taken to stop a potential outbreak.

The Longview ISD Board of Trustees at its Dec. 13 meeting approved the system, which uses the colors green, yellow, orange and red to represent different levels of infection in the district with related protocols in response to those levels. Green is the lowest level of infection and red is the highest.

According to a chart describing the color-coded system, all staff and volunteers in Head Start classrooms must by fully vaccinated by Jan. 31.

The district on Monday morning sent an email to parents and guardians alerting them of the elevated infection level.