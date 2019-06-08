LONGVIEW, Texas — Veterans soon will have to extinguish, snub out, snuff out, put out, spit out and turn off any tobacco products while seeking VA medical care.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a ban on cigarettes and all tobacco and smokeless tobacco products at its outpatient clinics in Longview and all other VA facilities, starting Oct. 1.

The department said in a statement that it plans to kick off the new federal fiscal year by urging veterans who smoke or use other tobacco products to kick the habit.

You can read more from our news partners at the Longview News Journal.