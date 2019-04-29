TYLER, Texas — The FDA announced another recall for certain lots of Losartan tablets. The agency says the blood pressure medication contains a potentially cancer causing impurity.

This is the third recall for the prescription drug, in the last month. Local experts say just because you take Losartan, does not mean yours is affected by the recall.

“Even if it’s the company your drug was made by, they have multiple lots so you need to make sure that it is a lot number,” David Davis, pharmacy manager at Drug Emporium in Tyler, said. “Your medication may be perfectly fine.”

If you take Losartan, and your prescription is on the recall list, the first thing you should do is contact your pharmacist.

“If their medication was actually under the name, company and lot number that was affected, then they need to return that medication to their pharmacy and the pharmacy will give them further instructions as to what to do,” Davis said.

Your pharmacy can replace your same medication with one made by a different company or that falls under a different lot number.

You can also call your doctor with questions or if you want to switch prescriptions.

“Some of the physicians have become a little frustrated with all the recalls so they have just stopped prescribing Losartan," Davis said. "They're moving their patients over to similar and just as effective medications."

The most important thing is do not stop taking your blood pressure medicine, even if it is on the recall list.

“The complications from your blood pressure going up or your heart rate or whatever the drug might be helping you do, can be far worse than what that recall might be,” Davis said. “So by all means do not stop that medication.”

For a complete list of recalled Losartan lot numbers and manufacturers, click here for the link to the FDA website.