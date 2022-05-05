Mental health awareness mural commissioned in Tyler

The mural has sayings including "you matter" and "you are strong", which are closely associated with the holiday.

A mural has been installed at the Glass Recreation Center in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which helps bring awareness and efforts to de-stigmatize mental health. In an effort to participate in the month-long holiday, the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department had a mural dedicated along side the Glass Recreation Center.

Dace Kidd, a local artist, was commissioned with the Next Steps Community Solutions to create the mural. Kidd's art is featured all throughout the City of Tyler, as well as the surrounding areas.

The mural has sayings including "you matter" and "you are strong", which are closely associated with the holiday. They are common sayings for those that are struggling with mental illnesses.