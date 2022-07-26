Following first East Texas diagnosis, here's what you should know about monkeypox

UT Health East Texas announced on Monday that its staff treated a person for monkeypox.

TEXAS, USA — Monkeypox is not a new virus. It was first discovered in 1970. Now, it’s recirculating and starting to pick up steam.

Haran Tulunay, of London, England, a monkeypox patient who recovered, said his diagnosis and symptoms gave him great concern.

“I think I'm going to die because I can't eat, I can't drink. I can't even swallow my own spit," he remembered saying to one of his nurses.

Chris Van Deusen, Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman, said monkeypox is a zoonotic. That means it can spread between animals and people.

“There was an outbreak some years ago, that was transmitted by guinea pigs of all things," Van Deusen said.

The virus is spread through skin-to-skin contact and fabric like sheets towels and clothing and generally takes more of a prolonged exposure to spread, unlike COVID-19.

“Drawing another contrast to COVID, this isn't something that we're seeing spread before someone has symptoms," Van Deusen said.

Those symptoms start with a fever, swollen lymph nodes, body aches and fatigue. Those ailments progress into a bumpy flesh colored rash and finally, the telltale pox.

With about 200 cases in Texas and the first confirmed in East Texas, vaccines are very limited. They’re prioritized for people who have already been exposed.

"If you get it pretty quick after that exposure, say the first four days, that gives you a really good chance to, you know, stop the disease right there," Van Deusen said.

Van Deusen addressed the stigma associated with the virus. Though most cases so far have been among gay and bisexual men, anyone can be infected.

Van Deusen's advice to prevent the spread is minimize close contact with people you don't know.

When asked if monkeypox could be the next pandemic, Van Deusen said "no."