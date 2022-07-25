First Monkeypox case reported in East Texas

UT Health East Texas said they has confirmed and fully treated a patient diagnosed with the Monkeypox virus.

TYLER, Texas — On Monday, UT Health East Texas confirmed they've treated a patient with the Monkeypox virus in our area.

This comes just days after the World Health Organization declared Monkeypox a global health emergency.

The hospital confirmed that the patient has been fully treated, they've taken careful precautions, and the patient was discharged in good health.

The hospital will not share the patient’s gender, age, or travel history at this time.

CBS19 spoke to Northeast Texas Health (NET Health) who said Monkeypox is contagious but requires skin to skin or intimate contact for it to spread. Unlike COVID-19, it does not spread through our respiratory system.

"Information has been given to providers in the East Texas area to be aware of this, and to watch for this in the area," said George Roberts, the chief executive officer of Northeast Texas Public Health District. "At this particular point, I think people have done what they believe we can do about the situation. We just urge people that if you see somebody with open sores in their body to try and stay away. Also if someone test positive for Monkeypox they essentially need to isolate themselves."

The first case of Monkeypox in Texas was confirmed at the beginning of June.

There are roughly 3,000 cases reported within the U.S. so far this year.

Testing for Monkeypox involves swabbing of open sores on the body and sending it to a lab.

Health officials said there is a vaccine available. Unlike COVID-19 at the beginning stages, there is also a treatment ready to ensure a proper recovery from Monkeypox.