MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A mosquito trapped near the Panther Creek area in The Woodlands has tested positive for West Nile virus, Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commission James Noack said.

It’s the first mosquito of the season to test positive for the virus, according to Noack.

The Precinct 3 mosquito abatement team will begin treating the area Saturday night, with another round of treatment Monday evening. Treatment includes spraying all streets and county right-of-ways. Residents are asked to stay indoors at the time.

The county has set up a treatment activity map that shows when neighborhoods will be treated.

Summer is a prime breeding time for mosquitoes. Noack asks residents to remove any standing water in their yards that can serve as a breeding ground.

“If you have areas where you can’t get rid of water, such as a bird bath or meter box, you can treat it with larvicide containing BTI instead,” said Montgomery County Mosquito Abatement Director Justin Fausek.

