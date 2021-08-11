Nacogdoches ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11

Officials say with this younger age group they plan to approach this with more sensitivity.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Independent School District (NISD) plans to have four vaccine clinics the week of Nov. 15.

School officials say they already have 60 children signed up for Monday’s clinic.

On Monday, clinics will be held at Thomas J. Rusk Elementary and Nettie Marshall Academy of Dual Language.

They next day, they’ll host two more at Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary and Fredonia Elementary.

Officials say with this younger age group, their approach will be much more sensitive.

“For students aged 5 to 11, and earlier vaccine clinics we've had for older students, is that we require a parent to actually physically be present,” said Les Linebarger, NISD Communications Director. "Parents have to sign off on a waiver, but they also need to be physically present for the vaccine to be administered.”