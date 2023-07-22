July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month: Where to get help

Ellie Mental Health in Pflugerville says it wants to break the stigma about mental health and increase access to treatment and services.

AUSTIN, Texas — A study by Mental Health America found that multiracial people are most likely to screen positive or at-risk for anxiety, depression, eating disorders and substance use, compared to others.

With July being recognized as Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, also known as BIPOC Mental Health Month, officials at Ellie Mental Health in Pflugerville say they want to break the stigma about mental health and increase access to treatment and services. The medical facility works with clients as young as 5 years old to 70 and up.

Fabeain Barkwell, the clinical director at Ellie Mental Health, said being able to get treatment for your mental health is something that allows you to be the healthiest version of yourself.

"Mental health is connected to just about everything that we do as individuals. It has an impact on us physically. It has an impact on how we engage in relationships and performance on our jobs, because nine times out of 10, if there's something on your mind or something which was stressed or going through, it's going to show up in those other parts of your life," said Barkwell.

Barkwell said finding somewhere to go to talk about your mental health should be focused on a safe space to be vulnerable. Mental health deals with a number of complex issues like trauma, which can sometimes go unresolved because we're not paying attention to our bodies when they're telling us we're not OK.

"II tell a lot of people having a therapist is kind of like test driving a car. You have to figure out what's going to be the best fit for you here at Ellie. Or we do have a match system given whatever a person may be dealing with, whether it's stress, whether it's sadness," said Barkwell.

Ellie Mental Health says it wants to listen to clients symptoms and match them with the best clinician that has experience working with those types of issues. The facility is currently hiring and says a demand for therapists is increasing.

"We just opened our doors last September and we are in the process of scaling up and wanting to bring on more clinicians so that we can serve this community. So there's definitely a need for therapies, you know, from multiple issues. So, you know, regardless of race, sexual orientation, ethnicity, whatever the case may be, if you are a clinician and you have experience working in mental health care, we need you," said Barkwell.

Appointments with therapists are currently available for new patients. Ellie Mental Health offers both in-person and virtual sessions.

