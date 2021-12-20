NET Health: Active COVID-19 cases increase 8% while 100-plus new total cases reported over weekend

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Smith County has increased, as 136 new cases were reported over the weekend.

TYLER, Texas — The Northeast Public Health District’s most recent statistics show the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Smith County has increased and 136 new cases were reported over the weekend.

NET Health’s Monday data shows 621 total active cases in the county compared to 573 reported Thursday.

Smith County also saw 136 new total cases — 65 confirmed and 71 probable — reported in Monday’s data. According to NET Health, probable cases are attributed to patients who have received a positive antigen tests, until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, that becomes a confirmed case.

At the beginning of November, there were over 1,000 total active cases within the county. Throughout the month of October, there were 2,005 new COVID-19 cases reported within the county compared to September, in which new cases totaled 8,351, according to NET Health data.