NET Health vaccine clinic scheduled at Douglas Elementary School cancelled

TYLER, Texas — The vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday May 28 at Douglas Elementary School in Tyler has been cancelled.

According to NET Health, anyone still seeking to obtain their first Pfizer vaccine or the 1-and-done J & J vaccine are encouraged to go to the main vaccination location at the Harvey Hall Convention Center located at 2000 West Front Street.

The hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

NET Health vaccine clinics will be closed this Saturday May 29th and throughout the Memorial Day Weekend.

Harvey Hall will reopen on Tuesday, June 1.