New GLOW initiative aims to bring more health options to Longview-area residents

"Some people need an extra helping hand to get through those steps of where they want to go," said Longview Fire Dept. Emergency Medical Services Chief Amy Hooten.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Several local entities have come together as part of a new initiative to improve Longview-area residents’ access to health and wellness services.

Community Healthcore received a grant to create Greater Longview Optimal Wellness, or Glow, which involves Gregg County, the city of Longview, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Longview Regional Medical Center and Special Health Resources of Texas and Greater Longview United Way.

Steve Archer, director of behavioral health at Community Healthcore, said the grant required the organization to choose at least five partners.

Longview Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services Section Chief Amy Hooten said the initiative will allow the seven agencies to come together to help people navigate the right resource for their individual need.