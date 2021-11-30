New questions and concerns surrounding the new COVID-19 variant Omicron

No cases have been confirmed in the U.S. but it's something local health experts are monitoring closely.

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, November 25th, the CDC announced a new COVID-19 variant called Omicron.

It’s been identified in several countries, with most cases in South Africa, where it was first discovered. No cases have been confirmed in the U.S., but it's something local health experts are monitoring closely.

Some of the symptoms reported by doctors in other countries are fatigue, body aches, headache, and a scratchy throat.

Dr. Paul Mcgaha, Chair of the Department of Community Health with UT Tyler of Health says the changes in these mutations show potential warning signs.

“The thing about that is these mutations or changes in the virus particle may, and that's an important word may render it more infectious and may render it less susceptible to the vaccine,” said Mcgaha.

Dr. Mcgaha says health experts are unsure if that’s the case. Studies are being conducted worldwide to find out whether this mutation evades the current COVID-19 vaccines.

“With the coronaviruses, they're, prone to mutate, so we want to make sure that match is good with the vaccine,” said Mcgaha.

Scientists and health experts could reformulate the current vaccine if more warning signs occur with the Omicron variant.

“The new mRNA vaccines, they can reformulate those within about a 90 day 100 day period to combat Omicron and they're already starting to work on that. So that's a good thing. Should we need to do that,” said Mcgaha.

Dr. Mcgaha adds it's best to get the COVID-19 booster eligible for all Americans over the age of 18.

Health officials say it’s still too early to tell for those who are currently vaccinated if they would need to take a new vaccine if the current ones get reformulated to combat Omicron.

More information on Omicron and its effects will be more evident within the next 3 to 4 weeks.