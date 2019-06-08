TYLER, Texas — The UT Health Science Center in Tyler hosted a graduation ceremony for its Nurse-Family Partnership Tuesday morning.

According to the UT Health Science Center, the program is a maternal health visiting program where nurses visit expecting first-time moms for to ensure a healthy pregnancy. The nurses will continue to support the mother through the child's second birthday.

The nurses also provide a trusted source for advice on caring for their new child.

UT Health Science Center said the graduation ceremony was the "culmination of the NFP’s two and one-half year long program for 16 mothers and their toddlers."

Tuesday's ceremony was the first graduation ceremony for the program.