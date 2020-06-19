TYLER, Texas — Runners, joggers and walkers will notice a few posted flyers to raise awareness for HIV and Hepatitis-C as they head out to Rose Rudman Park in Tyler.

"We're trying to spread awareness through [and] around Northeast Texas, especially in Longview and Tyler as well," Johnny Thompson, prevention specialist at Special Health Resources out of Longview and Tyler, said. "We started off here in Tyler because it's a bigger community."

The flyers promote free testing at the Tyler Care Clinic at 1300 Clinic Drive in Tyler from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"One of our main concerns was going to areas where we knew people would be there," Thompson said.

Thompson hopes the traffic will get people to stop and consider their health. He said there has been an increase of people stopping at the Tyler Care Clinic to get tested.

"[There's] good feedback from the community because some people don't know of any resources," Thompson said.

Patients may choose to remain confidential in their testing.

According to the Special Health Resources' website, the non-profit provides affordable, comprehensive health care at eight clinic locations in East Texas, three in Longview, Tyler, Jacksonville, Paris and two in Texarkana.

"It doesn't matter who you are," Thompson said. "Spread the awareness but also take care of yourself and your body"

The month of June is also Pride Month within the LGBTQ+ community.

The Tyler Area Gays Association has scheduled events to celebrate Pride Month.

Thompson says he hopes to plan out events with TAG that includes HIV/HEPC testing.

For more information on Pride events with TAG visit their website, follow this link.

For more information on HIV/HEPC testing with the Special Health Resources, following this link.