TYLER, Texas — For the last five years, the Out of the Darkness community has walked in remembrance, hope and support to acknowledge how mental illness has affected them or someone they know.

“It gives us a place to come together as a community,” organizer Kay Pleasant said.

This year’s Out of the Darkness’ Community Walk is Sept. 28 at Rose Rudman Park. Each year, the event helps remember those who took their lives during Suicide Prevention Month.

Pleasant has been a chair member for the walk the last two years because she understands the stigma around suicide. Pleasant’s husband Brian took his life in 2017. She feels that the walk offers people a sense of hope.

"We know that people often take their lives because they have lost, lost a sense of community,” Pleasant said. “By coming to the walk, and seeing others in your present situation, we provide that hope."

The walk is three miles but Pleasant said there will be other activities.

“This is not going to be a gloom, doom filled event,” Pleasant explained. “It is one of joy, reflection of the people that we have lost and a celebration of their life.”

Participants will wear colored beads during the day representing someone lost to mental illness.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

A memory wall will be setup for people to hang up pictures of those who died by suicide, face painting, barbeque and resource tables.

Some tips from the material includes a Lifesavers Guide, which tells people how to ask someone if they think that person might be suicidal.

“If you notice that your friend has suddenly withdraw, or is just not acting themselves, confide in them and say you are just not yourself these days,” Pleasant said. “'Can you tell me what's going on?' And then even say the word, 'Are you thinking of suicide?'”

The event is free, but people are encouraged to raise money for educational material from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Pleasant explained that chair members like herself speak at schools, churches and other events. They pass out material to help end the stigma surrounding talking about suicide.

She says money will go to another event, the organization will host on International Day of Survivors on Nov. 3.

For more information on Out of the Darkness, follow this link.