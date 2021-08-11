Overton ISD offers telehealth for students, faculty and staff

The school district partnered with GoodWill Health to help develop different service options for students, faculty, staff and parents to utilize.

OVERTON, Texas — Throughout the pandemic, we've seen telehealth become an accessible and convenient option for patients in clinics, hospitals to now schools.

The Overton school district has added this new health option in their nurse clinics.

The school district partnered with GoodWill Health to help develop different service options for students, faculty, staff and parents to utilize.

"We can test for COVID, we can test for strep, we can test for flu, A and B and pink eye,” said Misty Rhodes, Overton ISD Nurse.

It gives school nurses the option to refer students for further testing.

“Whatever the case may be, they can help diagnose, and they will call in medications. If that's needed, we can also get the parent and on the call,” said Rhodes

A process, patients say only takes a few minutes to complete.

"I didn't have to leave work. It took a matter of minutes to get my problem answered. And medication sent to the pharmacy, which I picked up took and I'm already well, so no time away from work, not time away from my kiddos and super, super easy to use,” said Cindy Bundrick, 5th Grade Teacher at Overton Elementary

All you have to do is register your child through the link sent out through Overton ISD.

From there the nurse will create a video link to start the telehealth appointment.

"If their child comes in and say they're run in favor with a sore throat, then I can call them and I usually make that option available,” said Rhodes. I can send them the link directly to their phone or computer and they can fill it out. It takes less than three minutes probably to register and then we can go ahead and start the visit after that."

For teachers utilizing these services insurance coverage will be required. For students with Medicaid, their appointments are fully covered.