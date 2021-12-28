East Texas pharmacies sell out of rapid COVID-19 test kits during Omicron surge in cases

More than 90% of new cases in Texas and surrounding states are due to the Omicron variant according to the CDC.

TYLER, Texas — On Saturday many flights were canceled or delayed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, and with travelers returning back home this week health officials say they’re expecting to see an increase in cases in Smith County.

“Our cases so far in the Smith County, East Texas area are holding steady,” said Smith County Health Authority, Dr. Paul McGaha. “Our hospitalizations in the Tyler area are holding steady. In the Metroplex and other parts of Texas, they are increasing, we do expect to see an increase in cases.”

More than 90% of new cases in Texas and surrounding states are due to the Omicron variant according to the CDC.

Some of the symptoms with this variant are similar to the common cold which includes joint pain, headaches, fatigue and cough.

The rapid spread has East Texans heading to pharmacies to purchase rapid test kits, leaving Brickstreet Pharmacy sold out.

“I think with the Delta variant people, I won’t say are more relaxed but they learned from that, so now I think we get a lot more calls on these test kits and of course, omicron is a lot more infectious,” said Ernest Dews, pharmacist at Brickstreet Pharmacy.

With backorders and supplies, local pharmacies are working to supply more rapid test kits along with more on-site tests.

“As soon as they're available, they're going to automatically ship to us,” said Dews. “Usually, when something's on backorder they just allocate, so you only get two or three at a time, which is not a good deal. But it's better than nothing.”