Tyler pharmacy receives 300 COVID-19 home test kits

TYLER, Texas — Since the holidays, pharmacies nationwide have been sold out of COVID-19 at-home test kits, including here in East Texas.

Test kits are important for East Texans like Garcia who has a young daughter in the first grade. She wants to make sure she’s COVID negative before sending her back.

“This is the fifth store I’ve been everywhere looking for it and I can’t find it,” said Garcia. “We need to get tested that way we can keep on going with our lives you know. I need a COVID test for my daughter to go to school tomorrow just to make sure we’re safe."

Rose City Pharmacy received 300 test kits on Monday and is expecting to get more shipments this week.

“I ordered some over the weekend, I got 600 coming in this week, said Sonny Krezdorn, pharmacist and owner of Rose City Pharmacy. “We've got some in stock now -- not sure how long they'll last. But we're going to keep trying to keep them in stock for people.”

While many pharmacies limit the number of test kits customers can buy, Rose City Pharmacy has no limits.

“I obviously don’t want anybody to hoard them, said Krezdom. "We'd like to make sure they are available for those that need them. Somebody may have a small business where they have 10 or 20 employees, and they want to make sure they have them on hand available for their employees if they need them so I don't want to limit that.”

With many still struggling to get their hands on a COVID-19 test, Krezdom advises customers to practice proper care and take over-the-counter medicine if they begin to feel any symptoms.

“Go ahead and treat it like it is COVID-19 just to protect those around you," said Krezdom. "Don't go shopping if you can avoid it, call out work if you can, try not to expose anybody."

Rose City Pharmacy does not offer drive-thru or on-site testing, but they are also supplying the new antiviral pill to treat anyone who's tested positive for COVID-19.