TAMPA, Fla. — In 2018, 53 children died after being left in a hot car. It was the highest number of hot car deaths ever reported. So far in 2019, 37 children have died after being left in the back seat.

Sadly, despite the number of apps and tools to serve as a reminder, the trend continues to happen. Still the central question is why this continues to happen.

University of South Florida psychology professor Dr. David Diamond says psychological factors may be one of the factors.

"It all fits the same pattern," Dr. Diamond said. "That memory gets suppressed temporarily and we lose awareness of the child in the car."

Dr. Diamond began studying hot car deaths in 2014. He has served as a expert witness in several hot car deaths cases.

Dr. Diamond published a study on his research called "Forgotten Baby Syndrome."

"And we know this is clearly related to the competition between the different brain memory systems," Dr. Diamond said.

Dr. Diamond says the brain can fail to remember to do something in the future if a process is interrupted.

"We have powerful brain autopilot brain memory system, and [it] gets us to do things automatically," Dr. Diamond said. "In that process, we lose awareness of other things in our mind, including that there's a child in the car."

He says several factors can cause this problem including stress, sleep deprivation and even a phone call.

The study also says because there is a lack of visual or verbal reminders in the backseat, someone can forget there is a child in the back.

"Some people go so far as to say put a shoe in the back seat," Dr. Diamond said. "Give yourself a cue so that when you get out of the car you have that reminder."

Experts like Dr. Diamond also recommend placing a diaper bag in the front seat or putting a sticky not on the rearview mirror can also help drivers remind themselves of the precious cargo they carry.