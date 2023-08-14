Some East Texas parents follow public school vaccinations requirements, others seek exemptions

While one Tyler mom spoke about why she chooses for her daughters to get vaccinated for school, another said she seeks exemption every two years.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Although some parts of East Texas have already started the school year, there are still plenty of other students starting this week. When it comes to immunization requirements, many parents are taking different approaches.

One Tyler mom is following the immunization guidelines while another is using her right for her her children to be exempt.

"Whatever works for your child," said Lamesa Alvarado. "That’s just how I feel about it."

On Sunday, Alvarado took her 4-year-old son to the Bergfeld Park splash pads. Her 10-year-old daughter was not with them, but Alvarado said she’s gone through the process of getting her state-required vaccines for school already.

"We don't know what the other kids have been exposed to or what other countries they may have came from," Alvarado said. "I think it's very important to have those shots to prevent them from getting other diseases and illnesses as well."

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, certain vaccinations for diseases like measles, polio and others are required by law for students. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) is making convenience for vaccinations a priority for parents in East Texas.

"Our main push, our main emphasis is making sure that students of any age are able to get updated on their vaccinations," said Terrence Ates, director of community outreach for NET Health. "Whether that means going to your personal doctor, going to your pharmacy, coming to NET Health or going to any community clinic."

The department said vaccine criteria aren’t based on grade level but rather on a child’s age.

"If you have a middle school child that is going to turn 11 within the next couple of months, you can go ahead and get them vaccinated," Ates said. "Get them ahead of the game for the following school year."

In Texas, exemptions are allowed for students whose parents choose not to get their children vaccinated. Tyler resident Rhena Frounfelker has gone through this process by filling out the proper forms on the state’s website.

"You don't have to give any reason in the state of Texas it's still parent choice," Frounfelker said. "You don't have to divulge the reason why you don't want to vaccinate, it's completely private."

Frounfelker said it’s taken the pressure of scheduling doctor appointments away for her, and that once her forms are notarized they are valid for two years at the school district. She said her family's healthy lifestyle and state law requirements prevent her from worrying about not getting immunized.

"The school, if we are not vaccinated and if there's an outbreak they're required to have my children stay at home," Frounfelker said.

Both mothers have different approaches to vaccines, but one thing they had in common was not showing support for the flu or COVID-19 immunizations.