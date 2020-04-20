TEXAS, USA — The world’s quilting community has tapped into their stash of fabric, banded together and began stitching masks for individual uses and to help hospitals and first responders across the country.

This comes after the recommendation that all Americans should wear cloth face masks when they are in public.

AccuQuilt is a company that creates machines for quilters to mass-cut fabric. They stepped up to the cause and quickly retooled their design to unleashed the ability for at-home quilters across the country to increase the number of masks that can be produced at home. They donated and loaned over 25 machines.

Executive Director of the Waco Business League Kim Kazansas is leading the charge for seamstresses in Waco where they are collaborating with hospitals on the use of the surgical fabrics for making masks. YOu can go to their Facebook page to learn more. FB Group

They have made over 10,000 masks and are now using the machine for prototyping a special fabric for a mask equivalent to the N9. for the Waco hospital. Those will go into production next week.

Other Facebook groups are taking place for the states of Iowa, Louisiana, New York and Nebraska.

