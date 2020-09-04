QUITMAN, Texas — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to spread, the healthcare community says blood is in high demand.

"We give 2 to 3 blood drives here every year at the Quitman Dairy Queen," said Quitman Dairy Queen owner Shari Dupree. "We felt there was a need. My daughter is a therapist at two hospitals in New York City, and I know that’s a need for blood is drastic right now."

However, with stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders, it is hard to organize blood drivers.

While there have been drives since the pandemic began, some have been canceled. Those that were not canceled saw a sizable decrease in attendance.

Dupree, however, found it more important than ever to ensure her blood drive went on as planned. The Quitman community did their part by supporting the drive.

"I’m very excited to come and donate for Carter Bloodcare because there are no blood banks around, so it’s nice of them to come out to the small town," donor Lori Clark said. "I wanted to take it advantage of that and do my part."

Carter Bloodcare came out to the restaurant to accept the donations. Jacque Decker, manager of operations for Carter Bloodcare, says with students not coming to school, a reliable source of blood supply is no longer available.

"Thirty percent of our blood supply actually comes from our high schools and colleges, and of course they’ve all canceled in the last couple of weeks," Decker said. "We are actually reducing the number of staff they can come on the coaches and come to the drives. So our collection numbers have decreased. We actually do not have a critical shortage or urgent shortage of blood right now, but what we’re asking people to do is still come out and donate blood."

Clark wants to encourage others to look for opportunities to donate blood during this time.

"If everybody is healthy they should go and give, find the nearest place where a blood bank is and go and give blood," Clark said.

Dupree says the support she saw from Wednesday's blood drive gives her a lot of pride.

"I am proud of my community in this surrounding area. They’ve all come out healthy and ready to give, and they know how important it is," Dupree explained. "It’s a gift of life for everybody."

If you would like to donate blood for Carter Bloodcare, follow this link to their website. Then you enter your ZIP code and find the closest donor center or blood driver.