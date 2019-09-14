TYLER, Texas — As the opioids epidemic continues to rise across the country, more people turn to painkillers to ease their pain. However, a unique therapy could be an alternative to naturally heal your body and reduce pain.

Integrative Health Matters helps their patients who suffer from chronic pain with Regenerative Cell Therapy. It uses cell injections to naturally repair a body's tissues so it begins to repair itself. The cells come from different sources: placenta, amniotic membrane, and umbilical cords.

The physicians at Integrative Health Matters decide what to use on a patient depending on their circumstance, and how many sessions they need to get them on their road to recovery.

During the procedure, there is no anesthesia used, the recovery time is very short and it takes less than a half an hour to get done.

Dr. Adrienne Carmack says there are hardly any issues that come along with the therapy.

“This is giving you an opportunity to keep your own natural tissues to heal them, to avoid that downtime, to avoid the risk of anesthesia, the risk of surgery, the risk of infections, all of those problems,” Dr, Carmack said.

The cost of the treatment varies between how many sessions someone needs, between $175 and $3,400. However, it offers healthcare financing with CreditCare, a company who has helped people pay for medical expenses for 30 years.

The therapy has had a lot of success with many patients like Hannah Walker, who has suffered from chronic pain for 20 years.

“I did the big ACL reconstruction surgery, and paid out a lot of money, did all the therapy and for it to just not work,” Walker said.

Walker finally saw results after trying the new therapy.

“My pain went down about 50% the first month, and then another 50% the second month," Walker explained. "So that's almost 100% reduction in the current pain that I had.”

Dr. Carmack says their goal is to help patients relieve pain without the use of opioids.

"Unlike the conventional therapies, like opioids, or surgeries, the risk of this are far less," Dr. Carmack explained. 'There aren't going to be pharmaceutical side effects with this. It's much less potential for any issues with this."

For more information about Regenerative Cell Therapy, go to Integrative Health Matters.