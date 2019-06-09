TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas Rehabilitation Center can help even more people recover from cardiac conditions they suffer.

The center is the first place in Texas to have Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab.

Pritikin is an intensive cardiac rehab program that helps patients with a focus on three things: Healthy eating, regular exercise and a healthy mind-set.

Patients in the program can expect to get 36 exercise sessions and participate in healthy mind-set workshops, healthy cooking classes and nutrition workshops.

Dr. Andrew Quiroz, Co-Director of UT Health East Texas Cardiac Rehab, says the program is more intensive than previous rehab program at UT Health.

“Intensive rehab involves, again, a very significant enhancement of rehab efforts with much greater time devoted to education, patients and towards healthy lifestyle choices, and hard health,” Dr. Quiroz said.

Quiroz stresses if someone experiences a heart event, it is important to listen to your doctor and go to rehab.

“They lessen the incidence of recurrence of the need for surgical intervention, and they able to slow or halt the progression,” Dr. Quiroz said.

Benefits of the program include:

Increased energy

Decreased body fat

Improved strength and endurance

Decreased cholestrerol

Improved blood sugar control

Patients in the program can expect to be in the program from three to nine months.

For more information call (903)596-3000.