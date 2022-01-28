x
'More Than Rehab' addiction treatment center opens in Tyler

New facility is aimed to help people struggling with substance abuse, alcoholism, mental health, and more.
Credit: Courtesy - More Than Rehab
'More Than Rehab' addiction treatment facility is now open in Tyler for anyone battling substance abuse, alcoholism, mental health, and more.

TYLER, Texas — A new addiction treatment facility in East Texas is now open.

The 'More than Rehab' addiction treatment center had a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to officially open its doors to East Texans.

The center offers outpatient services for East Texans near the new location in Tyler. Visitors can enjoy activities like yoga, spiritual formation, group and individual therapy during the rehabilitation process.

'More Than Rehab' was founded with a single purpose: to provide high quality, individualized treatment to the residents of Texas.

The organization's addiction treatment model is founded on proven national models scaled to create a local, personalized feel.

For more information on 'More than Rehab', including its other facilities located throughout Texas, or to set up an appointment for treatment, click here.

East Texans gather at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the 'More Than Rehab' addiction treatment center.

