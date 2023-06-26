Summer heat could have impact on medications like Ozempic

Rose City Pharmacy and Express Health Systems experts weigh in on staying hydrated when taking prescriptions during the upcoming triple digit temperatures.

TYLER, Texas — As we prepare to face the 100-degree temperatures you may want to make sure any prescriptions you are taking continue to be good. Local experts are warning their patients who take certain medications to keep them out of your hot car and to stay hydrated.

Owner and pharmacist of Rose City Pharmacy Sonny Krezdorn said when taking weight loss prescriptions like Ozempic, to stay weary of high temperatures.

"One of the main side effects, and kind of a benefit, is it decreases appetite," Krezdorn said. "Along with that it can decrease thirst so we want to pay attention to that."

Nurse practitioner with Express Health Systems Jessica Gould said another side effect from the drug is that it could dehydrate you further than that through vomiting.

"It's a side effect of nausea and vomiting where you don't want to drink just because you feel it's gonna make you nauseous," Gould said. "So one of the side effects is acute kidney injury. You have to definitely make sure that, especially if you're nauseous and throwing up, that you're definitely getting your hydration in."

It’s a no brainer to stay hydrated in these future triple digit temperatures, but if you’re working out you’ll need to drink more than just a little bit of water, Gould said

"The basis is about three to four liters a day," Gould said. "But if you're going to be doing any type of strenuous activity, definitely increase it by one or two liters just to make sure you're replenishing the fluid you lost during any activity."

Weight loss prescriptions and staying hydrated aren’t the only things to be weary about this summer. Krezdorn said he makes sure his clients are aware of sun exposure to their skin when taking certain antibiotics.

"Your medications can cause what's called a photosensitivity or phototoxicity reaction," Krezdorn said. "That just means the medication is in the cells of your body and that includes your skin cells. Some of them can react with sunlight or real intense UV light in a real negative manner."

Krezdorn counsels his clients to make sure to apply sunscreen and to also be cautious when taking a summer road trip. The heat inside locked cars can be destructive to your prescription.

"Just five minutes in your car with the windows up, it can get up into the hundreds and that can really deteriorate the active ingredients in your medications," Kresdorn said.