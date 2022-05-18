What to do if you can't find baby formula

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends giving infants cow’s milk if they’re older than 6 months and have no other underlying health conditions.

Laci Stovall has a one year old daughter named Thea.

In Thea's early months especially, she had a very sensitive stomach but sensitive formula was too expensive for her single mom- not to mention the supply shortage.

Stovall’s breast milk supply was running out and she had to find another way to feed Thea.

“One of the ladies at church actually has a bunch of goats that they milk and they freeze the milk from,” Stovall said.

Under her pediatrician’s careful watch, she bought a couple frozen bags and gradually introduced her daughter to goat’s milk. By the time Thea was eight months old, she drank goat’s milk exclusively and never once turned down a bottle.

“She always stayed right on track. We stayed on top of that with her pediatrician," Stovall added.

Pediatrician LaJuan Chambers said when supplementing formula, caregivers need to be careful.

She said it’s important to talk to your doctor about what they recommend to replace that formula with.

If you’re looking for alternatives, she recommends shopping around toddler formula options as those can be very similar to infant formulas. The key is to introduce them slowly.

This week- the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended giving infants cow’s milk if they’re older than 6 months and have no other underlying health conditions.

Dr. Chambers cautions against rationing formula or using homemade concoctions like this one made with evaporated milk and water.

“It's not recommended because it can lower your infant's body salt and potassium levels, which can then lead to neurological problems like seizures and developmental issues,” Chambers said.

To parents still struggling to finding their infant’s next meals, the FDA and Abbott reached an agreement that would put more formula on the shelves.