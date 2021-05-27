Senate Bill 827 to lower insulin costs

“We’re making progress toward our eventual goal: free insulin… Because insulin is not a product. It’s a human right,” said State Rep. James Talarico

TEXAS, USA — For the almost 3 million Texans who have diabetes, the insulin they need to survive could soon become a lot more accessible. Senate bill 827 would cap insulin copays at 25 dollars for those with insurance.

With type one diabetes, taking insulin isn’t a choice. It’s a matter of life or death.

Sarah Wilson, executive director of Tyler Type One, a nonprofit that supports residents living with the disease, said, "They would die within a couple of days without insulin. So anytime that you can make that cheaper, the better because we have a lot of people who are choosing between the electric bill and insulin."

She also has four kids with type one diabetes

“My first child was diagnosed 11 years ago," she said. "And that has been a consideration- the cost of supplies to keep our children alive has been a major consideration in all of our life decisions- the jobs that we've taken, and you know, vacations we haven't taken.”

The prescription bills can add up fast.

"The lowest I heard was a $10 copay, and the highest was $1,500," she added.

Her daughter’s $1,500 prescription bill hit Liberty City resident Dana Martin when she least expected it.

“I started crying," she remembered. "I cried when they told me and I said ‘this, this can't be the case, you know, $1,500 for three months to keep my child alive.'”

Senate Bill 827 has passed the State House and Senate. The last step before the $25 copay cap is put into place is Governor Abbott’s signature.

Both Wilson and Martin are grateful for the bill, but can’t help worrying about those without insurance.

Wilson said, “Especially that young adult age group, that's the group that keeps me up at night if I'm honest. It's because it's hard to find a job that young where you have benefits and can actually afford your prescriptions.”