TYLER, Texas — On average, 130 Americans die each day from opioid abuse, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The opioid crisis does not seem to be dwindling. On Wednesday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, joined with local law enforcement and medical professionals to discuss what is being done in East Texas to combat drug abuse.

“Well the number that sticks out in my mind is the Centers for Disease Control said there were more than 70 thousand Americans that died of drug overdoses," Senator Cornyn said. "We know a substantial amount of that is a result of prescription drugs and what we think of as the opioid crisis. But it's actually worse than that because now we have synthetic drugs like Fentanyl.”

The new SUPPORT for Communities and Patients Act gives funding to groups and organizations looking to help people recover from addiction, something that is very near and dear to Smith County Sheriff, Larry Smith.

“I first was convinced that this is not just a choice, opioid addiction, not a choice. It's a disease. I have no doubt whatsoever,” Sheriff Smith said. “It was very difficult to convince me that but once I'm convinced, I'm convinced. So I just try to think outside the box. What can we do to help individuals in Smith County and the surrounding counties in northeast Texas to fight this before it gets to the epidemic proportion that is up in the northeast?”

Now Sheriff Smith is working with other local law enforcement officials and medical professionals to try and provide resources to help people suffering from addiction.

“The individuals have to come in before they get charged with a crime and say “I need help” and we’re here law enforcement, believe it or not, we’re here to help them,” Sheriff Smith said.

“Hope Not Handcuffs” is hoping to get funding from the new SUPPORT Act in order to help people get into treatment facilities that do not have insurance.

“So Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz both been very beneficial and getting the bill passed,” Smith said. “And we will try to get as much of that funding as we can in northeast Texas to fight this epidemic.”

For more information on how you can help with the opioid crisis in East Texas, visit Hope Not Handcuffs and Longview Partners and Prevention.