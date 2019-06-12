TYLER, Texas — 'Tis the season of illness. As the holidays approach, people across East Texas are going to see the doctor for a variety of sicknesses.

"What we're seeing most of right now, over the last few weeks, Influenza B and RSV,” said Dr. Monique Mills with UT Health East Texas.

She says last year, the East Texas area mostly saw a different strain of the flu. However, as in winters before, Dr. Mills says the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continue to be the two most common viruses impacting the area.

"Influenza can make people feel really bad for five to ten days in a row with coughing, fever, aches and pains. Sometimes, nausea and vomiting," Dr. Mills explained. "Symptoms are similar with RSV, but typically RSV only causes truly significant respiratory symptoms with children who are a year old or younger, who are having their very first episode of RSV infection.”

With flu numbers ticking upwards, Dr. Mills recommends that anyone six months and older get a flu shot.

“Since we’ve had such an early and robust start to the flu season, what may happen is this serotype may peak and then slow down, and then, we may have another serotype that comes in and peaks again in January or February,” Dr. Mills said.

Experts say flu, cold and other viruses spike during the winter time because the cold is better for their survival.

"There’s always about a half a dozen or so viruses that cause respiratory illness, and that includes rhinovirus, adenovirus, coronavirus, human metapneumovirus,” said Dr. Mills. “Those are all viruses that are always floating around in the community. Rhinovirus and adenovirus are your culprits year round for colds and flu-like symptoms.”

She says though these viruses are being spread in local communities, there are ways to potentially prevent getting sick.

"The single most effective way to reduce the spread of disease is with hand washing. Use hand sanitizer as often as you can, limit your exposure to sick family members," Dr. Mills explained. "If you're sick, don't go to work. If your kids are sick, keep them at home."

Also, a reminder to parents to teach their kids to sneeze and cough in the crook of their arm instead of their hands. Mills says if you have holiday travel plans, it is smart to be familiar with what viruses are being spread in that area.

"It happens every year. They share their germs. You travel to a different state or to a different town on the other side of Texas and share their germs," Dr. Mills said. "Everybody's fine until two to three days after they get back, and then, here come the new illnesses or the new strains of the illness that we haven't seen in this community."