HENDERSON, Texas — When recovering from addiction, support during withdrawals is key to success.

StepOne Service helps people survive those symptoms from opioid or alcohol addiction.

StepOne is an inpatient withdrawal management service that offers around the clock medical care to people recovering from addiction.

"We use designated medication protocols, and they are different for the alcohol and the opioids," StepOne director Amber Shepperd. "So during the withdrawal process, we are using medication protocol that is going to comfortably step them down or taper them off of their drug of choice."

The center accepts anyone 18 or above and will take insurance as well as Medicare or Medicaid.

Potential patients must complete a phone screening and pre-screening before being accepted into the program.

"The patient has to meet what we consider medical necessity," Shepperd said.

"The patient does have to be acutely ill at the time with withdrawal symptoms.”

Once someone is accepted, the patient is admitted into the hospital. StepOne does not stop helping the patient after being discharged.

“Part of what the service is beyond the withdrawal management is we do comprehensive discharge planning and we follow the patient for six months afterwards,” Shepperd says.

For more information call StepOne Service at (903)655-5654.