Stick to those New Year's resolutions by practicing proper muscle recovery after your workouts

January 19 is known for being the day most people quit their fitness resolutions. Don't let the statistics do the talking. Learn proper muscle recovery methods.

TYLER, Texas — Working out takes a toll on the body and without proper recovery, it can make it more difficult to stick to a workout routine.

"Soreness is a big issue, it's a big reason people stop coming to the gym and we want to alleviate that as much as possible," said Cordy Collins, Crunch Fitness group fitness coordinator.

According to a study by Strava, a fitness app, January 19 is known for being the day most people quit their fitness resolutions. As the day is approaching, it's important to learn workout recovery methods to stick to those goals.

One way to practice recovery is to do an active recovery like taking a yoga class, stretching or using a foam roller.

"Active recovery and that simply just means stay moving. lower your impact, take a light day of cardio, take a light day of doing just something of lower impact," Collins said.

David Johnson, manager at Crunch, said group fitness classes whether they are in person or online are great because they work different muscle groups daily.

"Change is key, doing different things, working your body in different ways so that you actually get that muscle soreness again," Johnson said.

Another way to recover is proper hydration. Health experts recommend drinking eight 8-ounce glasses or half a gallon a day. A recent study found drinking the right amount of water daily can actually speed up your metabolic rate and help curb overeating.

But, how much water is enough for your body? A daily water intake calculator can be helpful to figure that out. For example, a person that weighs about 175 lbs and does 60 minutes of exercise a day should be drinking 17 cups, that's about a gallon of water a day.

"Some people keep a jug on them, some people have the cool jugs with the dates and times on them," Collins said.

Another way to ensure muscle recovery is fuel. Health experts recommend eating a healthy snack or a meal that includes protein and greens 45 minutes after your workout.

Also, make sure you are getting enough sleep. About 8-10 hours of sleep each night will help the muscles recover and it can reduce the chance of injury.

Soreness can be a good thing, it means your body is changing. If you had plans to quit your fitness goals, keep moving and you'll start seeing results.