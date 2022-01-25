TEA now accepting applications for Dyslexia Grant Award Program

The grant provides funding for school systems to increase their capacity to serve students with dyslexia and related disorders.

TYLER, Texas — The application window for the Dyslexia Grant Award Program is now open.

This special grant provides funding for school systems to increase their capacity to serve students with dyslexia and related disorders.

House Bill 1525, which was passed by the 87th Texas Legislature, created the Dyslexia Grant Award Program. The program was created to provide training in dyslexia for teachers and staff.

Through the grant program, a school district or open-enrollment charter school may apply for funding.

If you are part of a school system in Texas and would like to apply, click here.

The application window for the Dyslexia Grant Award Program is now open. This grant provides funding for school systems to increase their capacity to serve students with dyslexia and related disorders. To apply, please visit: bit.ly/dyslexiagrant #txed Posted by Texas Education Agency on Monday, January 24, 2022