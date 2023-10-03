x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Why do some houses have teal pumpkins on Halloween?

The goal of the nationwide movement is to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for kids with food allergies by encouraging households to offer non-food treats.

More Videos

HOUSTON — We're used to seeing jack-o-lanterns lining porches and yards during Halloween, but keep an eye out for a gourd of a different color.

Teal pumpkins indicate that the home is giving away non-food items for children who have allergies. 

In the U.S., one in every 13 children has a potentially life-threatening food allergy. 

The Teal Pumpkin Project was started by the organization FARE (Food Allergy Research Education) in 2014 to raise awareness during the trick-or-treat season.

The goal of the nationwide movement is to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for children with food allergies by encouraging households to offer non-food treat options. 

You can help by stocking up on non-food treats and placing a teal pumpkin in front of your home. Once you've done that, add your home to this project map.

Credit: Teal Pumpkin Project

Ideas for non-food treats

Available at select CVS stores, dollar stores, party supply stores or online retailers, these low-cost items can be handed out to all trick-or-treaters or placed in a separate bowl for kids with allergies.  

  • Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces
  • Pencils, pens, crayons or markers
  • Bubbles
  • Halloween erasers or pencil toppers
  • Mini Slinkies
  • Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers
  • Bouncy balls
  • Finger puppets or novelty toys
  • Coins
  • Spider rings
  • Vampire fangs
  • Mini notepads
  • Playing cards
  • Bookmarks
  • Stickers
  • Stencils
Credit: Teal Pumpkin Project

Before You Leave, Check This Out