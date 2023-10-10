Texans have doubts about the current health care system, study says

More than 1 and 3 Texans think the current system is failing. The national average is about 1 in 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new study shows that Texans give the health care system a failing grade.

The American Academy of Physician Associates commissioned The Harris Poll to interview thousands of patients across the county and found that about 70% of those surveyed were concerned about the health care workforce shortage.

More than 1 and 3 Texans said they think the current system is failing. The national average is about 1 in 4.

The study showed that because of this distrust, about half of Texans surveyed said they have skipped or delayed care since the pandemic. About 60% said they only seek care when they are sick.

However, a majority said they trust physicians associates, or PAs, to take care of them.

Eva Montes, a PA with Central Family Practice, said she's happy to see that and hopes it encourages more people to get preventative care and not just seek treatment when they are sick.

"We're supposed [to be] an extension of that team, and so we can give them access sooner. You know, some of the issues are complex, but they, you know, they do want to come in, you know. But some of it's trust, some of it's not feeling heard. PAs have a unique role that we can see the patients maybe faster," Montes said.

She said she wants to use this study as a starting point to investigate why people aren't getting more regular care and encourage them to take advantage of the whole health care team, including PAs.

She said if more people come in for preventative care, that could lead to better outcomes and less medications.

"If people need a medication, I don't want them on it. But we have to have that partnership to say, 'Look, these are the things you can do it timely, you know, to come in so we don't get those complications.' So it really is important, even before you have a symptom, come for a well check. A wellness check is for that," Montes said.

She said there is a cost issue, and many people delay care because it can be expensive. But part of their job as investigators is to also help people find more affordable care and medication.

