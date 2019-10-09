TYLER, Texas — Texas is now among 48 other states that allows patients go to physical therapy without going to a physician for a referral.

The law took effect on September 1. The law will allow patients to save both time and money when needed physical therapy.

However, there are restrictions that come with the law. According to the site Sport Therapy those restrictions include:

You can receive treatment up to 10 days with a physical therapist with a doctoral degree in physical therapy, or who is practiced areas of differential diagnosis at least 30 times

You can be seen up to 15 days with a physical therapist with doctoral degree in physical therapy who has completed a residency or fellowship

A physical therapist has to be licensed to practice physical therapy for at least a year and they have to have professional liability insurance.

If you need more treatment time that’s over the allowed days, you must get a referral from a physician.

Dr. David Kummerfeld, an Orthopedic Surgeon with Azalea Orthopedics, says despite the new law, patients should go to a physician before they start physical therapy.

“The point I want to drive home about this is that we each have our place on the team," Dr. Kummerfeld said. 'The physicians job is going to be kind of the quarterback of the team, to make the initial diagnosis and guide that process through.”

Dr. Kimmerfeld says patients should still seek out physical therapy, regardless of whether surgery is needed.