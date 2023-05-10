Study: More Texans skipping medical care because of uncertainty over bills

A poll by Texas 2036 found that uncertainty over the final size of medical bills was especially pronounced among mothers and Hispanic Texans.

TEXAS, USA — A new study shows more Texans are skipping medical care because of financial uncertainty.

According to the public policy think tank Texas 2036, 41% of Texas voters say they or someone that they live with has postponed treatment or surgery because of uncertainty over what the final medical bill would look like. In January 2021, that number was 34% and in September 2022, it was 31%.

Texas 2036's poll found that uncertainty over the final size of medical bills was especially pronounced among mothers and Hispanic Texans.

“In healthy markets, informed consumers can shop for care, compare providers on both price and quality, and select them on the basis of their overall value,” said Charles Miller, a senior policy advisor at Texas 2036. “In order for Texas to achieve that vision, our markets need to be informed, competitive and engaged.”

Surveyed Texans shared their frustrations over the lack of transparency of medical prices and their concerns about the consolidation of the healthy care industry. A majority said they favored government action to curb consolidation, according to Texas 2036.