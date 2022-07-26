x
Health

US NEWS REPORT: East Texas hospital named one of the best in state

A Houston-based hospital ranked among the best in the country, according to the survey and analysis.

TEXAS, USA — U.S. News released its 2022-23 rankings of the best hospitals in the country on Tuesday, and a Texas hospital reigns supreme in a crucial area of modern medicine. 

Houston's University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked No. 1 in the nation for cancer treatment. U.S. News conducted an overall best hospitals rankings, along with numerous rankings by specialty, state, region, etc.

Nearly 5,000 hospitals were analyzed and 30,000 physicians were surveyed, according to U.S. News. For more information on how U.S. News ranked the hospitals, click here

Here are the hospital rankings both statewide and in each major metropolitan area: 

Best in Texas

  • 1. Houston Methodist Hospital
  • 2. UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • 3. Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • 4. Baylor University Medical Center
  • T-5. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple
  • T-5. Memorial Hermann Hospital
  • 7. Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital
  • 8. St. David's Medical Center
  • T-9. Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • T-9. Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler
  • T-9. Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • T-9. Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • 13. Methodist Hospital-San Antonio
  • T-14. Parkland Health-Dallas
  • T-14. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • T-16. Baptist Medical Center
  • T-16. Covenant Medical Center-Lubbock
  • T-16. Medical City Dallas
  • T-16. Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • T-16. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest
  • T-21. St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • T-21. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth
  • T-21. University Medical Center-Lubbock
  • 24. BSA Hospital
  • 25. Corpus Christi Medical Center

Best in Austin

  • 1. St David's Medical Center
  • 2. Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • 3. St. David's South Austin Medical Center

The Austin rankings only ranked the top three, then started listing hospitals alphabetically. 

Best in Dallas-Fort Worth

  • 1. UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • 2. Baylor University Medical Center
  • T-3. Parkland Health-Dallas
  • T-3. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • T-5. Medical City Dallas
  • T-5. Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • T-5. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest
  • 8. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth

The Dallas-Fort Worth rankings only ranked the top eight, then started listing hospitals alphabetically.

Best in Houston

  • 1. Houston Methodist Hospital
  • 2. Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • 3. Memorial Hermann Hospital
  • 4. Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital
  • T-5. Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • T-5. Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

The Houston rankings only ranked the top six, then started listing hospitals alphabetically.

Best in San Antonio

  • 1. Methodist Hospital-San Antonio
  • 2. Baptist Medical Center

The San Antonio rankings only ranked the top two, then started listing hospitals alphabetically.

For a look at the best hospitals in other Texas regions, click here.

