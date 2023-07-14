Texas combats opioid deaths with new fentanyl tracking dashboard

Fentanyl-related deaths jumped 575% over four years in Texas between 2019-2022.

SAN ANTONIO — A new tool is available online that tracks fentanyl-related deaths across Texas.

Gov. Abbott announced on Thursday the launch of a data dashboard containing statistics going back to 2014. The dashboard serves as an extension of the One Pill Kills campaign and existing substance use statistics maintained through the state health department.

The dashboard breaks down fentanyl and other opioid-linked deaths by metro, county, region, and demographics in the Lone Star State.

"More than five Texans die every day from deadly fentanyl, and Texas continues to ramp up our efforts to combat the growing fentanyl crisis plaguing our state and the nation," Abbott said in a press release. “Texans must come together to raise awareness of this deadly opioid to our family, friends, and communities, and the data published on this website will help Texans lead the fight against this deadly drug.”

There were 317 deaths in 2019 compared to 2,161 fentanyl-related deaths in 2022, according to the state data.

In 2022, 181 people died from fentanyl poisoning in Bexar County, which is a sizeable increase from 96 deaths in 2021.

Libby Pender misses her son, John Salem every day. The New Braunfels businessman was looking forward to closing on what his mother said would have been his biggest deal ever.

“He was the kindest and most wonderful person. He didn’t have any enemies,” Pender said.

Pender and one of her other sons discovered Salem lifeless on May 10, 2022.

Abigail Moore, CEO of the San Antonio Council on Alcohol and Drug Awareness, noted the non-profit receives 20-30 calls a day regarding overdose reversals. She said analyzing live data through a nationally utilized overdose mapping tool is also crucial in the overall effort to reduce opioid-linked deaths. Moore hopes Bexar County begins to ramp up its use of the HIPPA-protected resource.

“Not only does it benefit first responders but it benefits the professionals like us that do the intervention and preventing work,” Moore said. “We believe that this data (state dashboard) can help trends to look at the money that we need to apply for, grants, opioid settlement dollars to be able to bring more treatment to the community.”

Rise Recovery is among the network of non-profits focused on helping youth and families who are going through the struggles of substance abuse. Through on-site and off-site programs, the organization educates teens and young adults about fentanyl and similar drugs.

“Addressing this issue in the beginning of someone’s use before they reach that adulthood is potentially saving their life, potentially preventing dropouts from high school, preventing that first criminal background record,” Morin said.

To learn more about the state's new fentanyl data dashboard, go here.