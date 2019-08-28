AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is investigating 13 possible cases of severe lung disease in teenaged and young adult patients from e-cigarettes.

The department confirmed at least two of those cases are consistent with similar cases in other states. The other cases are still under investigation.

According to DSHS, about 200 cases nationwide of lung disease due to e-cigarette use have been reported.

The department is urging doctors to talk to patients with difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, severe coughing and fatigue to determine if they used e-cigarette devices.

Follow this link for more information on the effects of vaping on adolescents and young adults.