2 Longview doctors disciplined by Texas Medical Board

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Texas Medical Board announced Monday that two Longview physicians, Dr. Jorge Eduardo Massare-Rodriguez and Dr. Babajide Afolabi Ogunseinde, were among the 27 licensed physicians disciplined by the board at its August meeting.

The board reported that Dr. Massare-Rodriguez entered into an Agreed Order, requiring him to have a chaperone anytime he performs a physical examination on a female patient; within one year and three attempts pass the Medical Jurisprudence Exam; and comply with all terms of his employer agreement entered on February 14, 2022. The Board found Dr. Massare-Rodriguez admitted that he examined two patient/employees outside of the clinic, did not create a medical record and failed to establish a formal physician-patient relationship.

The board also reported that Dr. Ogunseinde entered into an Agreed Order requiring him to: within one year complete at least 12 hours of CME, divided as follows: eight hours in pre-op clearance of high-risk patients and four hours in informed consent. The Board found Dr. Ogunseinde failed to meet the standard of care with respect to the pre-op clearance and informed consent with the patient.