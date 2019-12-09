The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors for opioid-related allegations.

Dr. David R. Shafer was practicing internal medicine at UT Health. The Texas Medical Board says Shafer wrote prescriptions in his wife's name for his own personal use. The board also says Shafer received prescriptions from partners in his practice.

Shafer is currently in a rehabilitation program in Louisiana.

The board suspended his license.

Dr. James Stocks was a pulmonary care doctor at UT Health.

The board says Stocks gave prescriptions to a colleague without regular examinations and without mointoring the patient's compliance. The board says the patient became addicted to opioids and is now in treatement.

Stocks was arrested on August 12. He was charged with diversion of a Schedule II controlled substance.

The board has restricted his license. He will no longer be able to possess, distribute or prescribe any controlled substance.